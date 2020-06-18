Russia supports 'acceptable' solution on Kosovo

By Talha Ozturk

BELGRADE, Serbia (AA) – Russian foreign minister in the Serbian capital on Thursday said Russia's position on the Kosovo is not changing and that it will support all steps to help reach a "mutually acceptable" solution.

Arriving in Belgrade, Sergey Lavrov discussed the Kosovo issue with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

"Russia's position on the issue of Kosovo does not change, and today we have once again confirmed that we will support all steps and initiatives that will really help Belgrade and Pristina reach a mutually acceptable solution based on the UN Security Council Resolution 1244," Lavrov said.

At a joint press conference with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Lavrov said Russia would not allow any deadlines to resolve the issue.

Lavrov stressed that the EU, which has a mandate to be a mediator in the dialogue, must not "isolate" itself from its obligations, and the solution must be confirmed in the UN Security Council.

Vucic for his part said that the focus of the meeting was the Kosovo issue.

"The notes I received from Lavrov worried me as a president. These were generally the plans and thoughts presented for the solution of the issue," said Vucic.

Vucic said a difficult process is waiting for Serbia and they should be very careful in the solution proposals regarding the Kosovo issue.

"If you are asking if we will allow Kosovo to become a UN member in exchange for being an EU member, our answer is no," said Vucic.

Lavrov will also meet his Serbian counterpart Ivica Dacic and sign a Cooperation Protocol on the Counter-Terrorism Area with Serbian Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, but Belgrade insists the country is one of its provinces.

The international community has also remained divided on recognition of Kosovo as a sovereign state.

Over 100 countries, including the US, Britain, France, Germany, and Turkey have recognized Kosovo’s independence, while those which have not include Serbia, Russia, and China.