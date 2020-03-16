Russia to build coronavirus center near Moscow

By Elena Teslova

MOSCOW (AA) – Russia this week is starting construction of a special Center for Infectious Diseases near Moscow as a part of measures to stem the coronavirus outbreak.

Officials in the capital say they are trying to work with the best construction firms to accelerate the construction.

"We plan to start construction of treatment blocs on Wednesday," Deputy Mayor Andrey Bochkarev told reporters.

“Now the best construction companies are being mobilized all over Moscow, and about 5,000-6,000 people will work at the peak of construction.”

In a separate statement, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova announced that number of coronavirus cases in Russia has reached 93.

Some 15,000 people are under surveillance due to contacts with infected people or visits to countries where the virus is widespread, she said.

Golikova added that Russia daily produces about 100,000 coronavirus diagnostic tests to identify infected people.

In addition, a two-week supply of antivirus medicine was stockpiled in Russian hospitals, while a green corridor for critical goods was opened at customs gates.

The government has also prohibited gatherings with more than 50 people.

Russia on Monday closed its border with Belarus, provoking criticism from the country's President Alexandre Lukashenko, who said the move will damage the Belorussian economy.

COVID-19 emerged in Wuhan, China last December, and has so far spread to some 150 countries and territories, and the World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a pandemic.

According to the WHO, out of roughly 165,000 confirmed cases, the death toll is nearly 6,500.