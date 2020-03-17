Russia to vote on constitutional amendments on April 22

By Elena Teslova

MOSCOW (AA) – Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday signed a decree, approving a nationwide vote on the constitutional amendments on April 22.

If the amendments get the public approval, Putin will be able to run for the presidency again.

Currently, the Russian constitution prohibits a sitting president to serve more than two consecutive terms.

On March 10, Valentina Tereshkova, the first woman to have flown in space and a member of parliament, suggested lifting the restriction and found support from the parliament.

The country's constitutional court also ruled that the amendment is "possible."