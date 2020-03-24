Russia toughens up measures to stem coronavirus spread

By Elena Teslova

MOSCOW (AA) – Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Tuesday urged the Interior Ministry to work out tougher measures for people breaking the mandatory quarantine rule amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A draft of the measures should be submitted for approval by Wednesday, he said at a daily briefing in Moscow.

The move followed the complaint of Russia's principal sanitary officer Anna Popova who said people placed in quarantine violate the rules, leaving the place of isolation without facing any consequences.

The premier also instructed the Digital Development Ministry to create by March 27 a mobile phone-based system to track citizens who came in contact with people infected by coronavirus

Based on this information, mobile service providers should notify subscribers about the risks from interaction with these people.

Also, the Russian Central Bank recommended limiting cash deliveries as banknotes are the most common way of transmitting infections.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, coronavirus has spread to at least 168 countries and regions.

Out of more than 383,000 confirmed cases globally, the death toll now tops 16,500, while over 100,000 people have recovered, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

At least one person has died of the virus in Russia, with more than 400 cases confirmed, according to officials.