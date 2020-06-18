Russian, Azerbaijani presidents hold phone talk

By Elena Teslova

MOSCOW (AA) – Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday held a phone talk with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev.

The two leaders discussed the further development of bilateral relations and the situation around the coronavirus pandemic, including the measures taken in Russia and Azerbaijan to curb the infection, the Kremlin said in a statement on its official website.

In a separate statement, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Moscow and Baku "closely cooperate" on the issue of counteracting the coronavirus spread.

Specifically, she mentioned the delivery of Russian diagnostic test kits for laboratory diagnostics of the virus to Azerbaijan and work on bringing the citizens of the two countries home.