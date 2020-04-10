Russian club delivers food during COVID-19 lockdown

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Russian football club Zenit St. Petersburg kicked off a charity campaign on Friday, delivering food packages for old and handicapped fans during the coronavirus lockdown.

"Morning Zenit fans! Today with Yandex Lavka we start the delivery of food parcels for Zenit fans aged 65+ and for our disabled supporters unable to leave home during the lockdown," Zenit said on its Twitter account.

Yandex Lavka is a Russian online grocery delivery service.

The club added that a Zenit legend, Andrey Arshavin has been doing Friday's deliveries.

Arshavin, 38, was part of Zenit from 2000 to 2009, before moving to English club Arsenal.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions.

Data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University shows that worldwide infections have exceeded 1.6 million, with the death toll surpassing 95,800. More than 356,100 people have recovered.

In Russia, 94 people have died of COVID-19 so far.