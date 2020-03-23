Russian defense minister meets Syria's Assad

By Elena Teslova

MOSCOW (AA) – Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu met with Syria's Bashar al-Assad in Damascus on Monday.

They discussed issues related to the implementation of a sustainable cease-fire in the Idlib de-escalation zone, Russia's Defense Ministry said in a statement following the meeting.

"At the talks, issues of ensuring a stable cessation of hostilities in the Idlib de-escalation zone, stabilizing the situation in other parts of Syria, as well as various aspects of military-technical cooperation in the joint fight against international terrorist groups were discussed," it said.

The economic restoration of Syria and humanitarian aid to the country were also on the agenda, it said.