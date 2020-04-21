Russian football player dies during training

By Emre Asikci

ANKARA (AA) – Russian Premier League club Lokomotiv Moscow confirmed Monday that its defender Innokentiy Samokhvalov died at the age of 22 during a training session amid the coronavirus lockdown.

"On April 20, Kazanka defender Innokentiy Samokhvalov died. The footballer became ill during an individual training session. Details of the tragedy are being clarified," the Russian club said on its website.

Joining in 2015, Samokhvalov was playing for Lokomotiv Moscow’s reserve team Kazanka in Russia's third division but he did not make an appearance in Lokomotiv.

"He had a wife and a son. Kesha was a kind, helpful person and a good friend. We are truly shocked by what happened and express our sincere condolences to his family and friends," the club added.