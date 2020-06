By Emre Asikci

ANKARA (AA) – Russian football club Dynamo Moscow announced Sunday that its three players contracted COVID-19.

The club said that Clinton N'Jie, Charles Kabore, and Sebastian Szymanski were tested positive for the coronavirus, adding that they underwent a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

The match between Krasnodar and Dynamo Moscow was rescheduled for July 19 due to this development.

The virus forced Russia to suspend the premier league games on March 17, while it resumed on June 9.