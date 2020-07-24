Russian travel companies start selling tours to Turkey

By Elena Teslova

MOSCOW (AA) – Russian travel companies started on Friday sales of tour packages to Turkey, following a decision to resume flights between the two countries.

Tourists can book a tour to Turkey "at attractive prices" for August. There are tours with connecting flights to Istanbul, while those to Antalya will start on Aug. 10, the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) said on its official website.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova announced on Friday that Russia will resume flights to Turkey on Aug. 1.

Turkey remains top vacation spot for Russian holidaymakers. Last year, nearly 7 million Russian tourists traveled to Turkey.