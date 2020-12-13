Rwanda: New COVID-19 cases surge again

By James Tasamba

KIGALI, Rwanda (AA) – New cases of COVID-19 are surging again across various age groups in different parts of Rwanda, the health minister said Sunday, a day after the ministry reported 100 more daily infections, the highest for the first time in the last three months.

Daily COVID-19 cases in Rwanda had fallen significantly countrywide due to effective implementation of measures, including border closure, continued closure of businesses such as bars, a night curfew from 10 p.m to 4 a.m. as well as limitation of movement of people in areas with high infections.

Health Minister Daniel Ngamije said that while the ministry in recent months used to report fewer daily cases, in the past two weeks it had observed a worrying surge in COVID-19 cases.

“We have observed new infections in urban areas, in schools, in prisons, and among different work groups, including health workers and traders. Regrettably, the number of deaths also continues to rise, with most victims young people with no comorbidities,” he said.

Warning that the number of new infections could spike further, the minister said the new recorded patients in the country cut across age groups, which he attributed to complacency among people who deliberately violate preventive measures.

As of Saturday, Rwanda had recorded 6,528 COVID-19 cases in total, with 5,892 recoveries and 56 coronavirus-related deaths since the outbreak started in March.

Ngamije meanwhile said Rwanda is ready to receive and properly administer AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines using the already existing cold supply chain.

He said a request for the two vaccines was made and Rwanda expects to be among the first countries in Africa to receive them.

AstraZeneca recently announced its vaccine is about 70% effective in preventing COVID-19 while the Moderna vaccine about 95%.

The two vaccines are easier to store because they can be stored in a standard fridge.

Ngamije said the government would offer free COVID-19 jabs to people at high risk of being infected such as health personnel, people with comorbidity, border staff as well as elderly at 65 years old and above when the first batch of the vaccine arrives in March.

The government is mobilizing resources that will facilitate vaccination coverage to gradually rise from 20% to 60%, he said.