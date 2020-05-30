Rwanda registers first COVID-19 death

By James Tasamba

KIGALI, Rwanda (AA) – Rwanda registered its first fatality Saturday from COVID-19 as , according to health officials.

A truck driver, 65, who returned to Rwanda after falling ill in a neighboring country, died from severe respiratory complications, said the health ministry. The victim had been receiving intensive care treatment at a specialized COVID-19 facility.

Global COVID-19 cases topped 6 million Saturday, according to US-based Johns Hopkins University.

Rwanda eased a coronavirus lockdown May 4, allowing businesses to resume with essential staff.

But restrictions on movement to and out of the capital of Kigali is expected to be eased June 1 as well as lifting restrictions on the operation of commercial motorcycles. The country’s borders also remain closed.

Four new COVID-19 cases were registered Saturday bring the number to 359 with 250 recoveries. The country has 108 active cases.

At least 66,976 tests have been conducted, according to the country’s health ministry.