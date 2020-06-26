Rwanda reinstates COVID-19 lockdown in parts of capital

ANKARA (AA) – Rwanda re-imposed a 15-day lockdown in six villages of the capital Kigali, as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, local media reported on Friday.

This came following an analysis carried out by the Health Ministry on COVID-19 in the country, according to The New Times newspaper that cited a Health Ministry statement.

The measure taken on Thursday followed a trend of new cases of the virus were detected in the capital Kigali.

In Kigali city alone, some 21 COVID-19 positive cases were confirmed since June 21, according to the newspaper.

During the lockdown period, both private and public employees based in the six villages are asked to work from home, while movements between the villages will be banned with the exception of those having health reasons or other considerable situations.

The nationwide COVID-19 restrictions in the landlocked country was eased on May 4.

The country has so far registered a total of 850 cases, with two deaths and 385 recoveries, according to data compiled by the US-based Johns Hopkins university.