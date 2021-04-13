Rwanda reports 109 new COVID-19 cases

ANKARA (AA) – Rwanda on Tuesday confirmed 109 new COVID-19 infections after conducting 4,671 tests in the last 24 hours, according to WHO Rwanda.

The new numbers brought the overall caseload in the East African nation to 23,535, 316 related deaths and 21,272 recoveries.

The landlocked country of 12 million people began its COVID-19 vaccination drive with Pfizer and AstraZeneca jabs on March 5, and at least 349,000 doses have been administered since then.

It aims to vaccinate 30% of the population by the end of 2021 and 60% by the end of 2022.