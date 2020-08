ANKARA (AA) – Rwanda reported 200 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the highest single-day spike in the country, local media reported on Monday.

The total number of virus cases in the country rose to 3,089, including 12 deaths and 1,755 recoveries, according to The New Times newspaper.

Some 1,322 people are currently under treatment in various medical facilities.

The capital Kigali has been most affected region in the country.