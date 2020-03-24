S.Korea football team premises to be COVID-19 clinic

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – A training center for the South Korean National Football Team is set to be turned into a makeshift health clinic for treatment of patients affected by coronavirus.

"The Korea Football Association (KFA) has decided to donate Paju NFC (National Football Center) to the COVID-19 Living Therapy Center," the country's football body said on its website.

It added that the center could serve infected patients for up to two months.

The football facility in the city of Paju, near the border with North Korea, is frequented by South Korean men's and women's national teams for training camps.

The virus that emerged in Wuhan, China, last December has spread to at least 169 countries and territories.

According to Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center, more than 396,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed worldwide, with over 17,250 deaths.

In the Southeast Asian nation, the death toll has risen to 120, with 9,307 confirmed cases, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.