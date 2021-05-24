S.Sudan to return 72,000 vaccine jabs amid expiry fears

By Benjamin Takpiny

JUBA, South Sudan (AA) – South Sudan on Monday announced plans to return 72,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines to the COVAX facility for fears surrounding their approaching expiry.

Health Ministry Undersecretary Mayen Machut Achiek confirmed to Anadolu Agency that authorities in the country had reached an agreement with COVAX to send back the jabs developed by AstraZeneca before they expire on July 18.

"In our discussion with World Health Organization [WHO], we agreed to commit back 72,000 doses so they are kept safe. We don't want to run the risk of them expiring in our hands," Achiek said.

He added that the COVAX facility was also satisfied with the arrangement to return the doses, which are part of a 132,000-vaccine batch purchased in March.

The Ministry of Health has attributed the challenge in expanding the vaccination campaign in the country to low demand for the jabs, as well as logistical problems.

He revealed that after the deal, about 60,000 doses will remain in the country to be distributed across all of its states before they expire in July.

"We're tightening our belts. Hopefully, in the next two weeks, the 60,000 doses will be dispersed all over the country," said Achiek.

According to the ministry, the country aims to vaccinate 2.4 million people of its estimated population of 12 million.

On March 25, Juba received 132,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines from the COVAX facility. The country was expected to receive a total of 732,000 doses of vaccines within the first six months of 2021.

In April, the Health Ministry confirmed that the AstraZeneca jabs donated by the African Union have expired before being used.

The vaccines expired on April 13 and health officials said they would not be used.

In collaboration with the MTN Group, a mobile telecommunication company, the African Union donated 59,000 more doses of the vaccine to South Sudan.

The country launched its vaccination campaign against COVID-19 in the capital Juba on April 6 and has so far administered the first dose of AstraZeneca to 7,996.

South Sudan has so far reported 10,676 COVID-19 infections and 115 deaths.