SAfrica watching COVID-19 funds to avoid graft probe

By Hassan Isilow

JOHANNESBURG (AA) – South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said Friday his government will watch how billions of dollars to fight the novel coronavirus is spent, in an effort to avoid corruption.

‘‘I do not want to hear of a commission [of inquiry probing corruption] request after COVID-19 and therefore we want to take pro-active steps,” Ramaphosa said in response to a question as he visited facilities set up to deal with COVID-19 cases in Gauteng province.

Ramaphosa announced Rand 500 billion ($26 billion) as part of a massive social relief and economic support package as the country grapples with the effects of COVID-19. The amount is around 10% of South Africa’s GDP.

However, there have been reports that some officials have been misappropriating or swindling funds meant to help communities in distress during the ongoing lockdown.

South Africa is currently in its fifth week of a 35-day lockdown where millions were told to stay home to curb the spread of the virus. Only essential workers are allowed to go to work.

Ramaphosa said his government is taking steps to ensure serious measures are put in place to eliminate corruption.

“We need to put in place systems on a proactive basis to prevent the abuse of the resources so that money doesn’t end up in people’s pockets,” he said.

South Africa has witnessed a number of commissions set up to probe misappropriation of funds or improper procurement processes by government officials, including a multibillion rand arms deal purchase of weapons.

South Africa has reported 79 COVID-19 deaths and 4,220 confirmed cases, one of the largest caseloads on the continent.

After emerging in China last December, COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, has spread to at least 185 countries and regions. Europe and the U.S. are currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has killed nearly 196,000 people.