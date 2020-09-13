Salah’s hat-trick helps Liverpool beat Leeds United

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Liverpool defeated Leeds United with a 4-3 score Saturday in the Premier League season opener.

A hat-trick from Egyptian star Mohamed Salah and a goal from Dutch defender Virgil Van Dijk helped the Reds to the win at Anfield stadium.

Leeds United had a goal apiece from Jack Harrison, Patrick Bamford and Mateusz Klich but their efforts were not enough to avoid the loss.

Chelsea will host Liverpool in matchday two on Sept. 20.

– Results

Saturday:

Manchester City – Aston Villa: 0-0

Burnley – Manchester United : 0-0

Fulham – Arsenal: 0-3

Crystal Palace – Southampton: 1-0

West Ham United – Newcastle United: 0-2