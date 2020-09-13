Salah’s hat-trick helps Liverpool beat Leeds United

By Emre Asikci
ISTANBUL (AA) – Liverpool defeated Leeds United with a 4-3 score Saturday in the Premier League season opener.
A hat-trick from Egyptian star Mohamed Salah and a goal from Dutch defender Virgil Van Dijk helped the Reds to the win at Anfield stadium.
Leeds United had a goal apiece from Jack Harrison, Patrick Bamford and Mateusz Klich but their efforts were not enough to avoid the loss.
Chelsea will host Liverpool in matchday two on Sept. 20.
– Results
Saturday:
Manchester City – Aston Villa: 0-0
Burnley – Manchester United : 0-0
Fulham – Arsenal: 0-3
Crystal Palace – Southampton: 1-0
West Ham United – Newcastle United: 0-2
