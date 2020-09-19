Saudi Arabia: 5 wounded in Houthi rocket attack

By Hamdi Yildiz

RIYADH (AA) – At least five people were injured in a rocket attack in southwestern Saudi Arabia, local media said Sunday.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported that the rocket in Jazan was launched by Houthis in Yemen.

Three vehicles were damaged in addition to the five casualties, who were taken to a hospital.

No statement has been made by the Houthis about the attack.

The Houthis regularly fire ballistic missiles and drones toward Saudi Arabia in response to coalition airstrikes on areas held by rebels.

Yemen has been beset by violence and chaos since 2014, when Houthi rebels overran much of the country, including the capital, Sanaa.

The crisis escalated in 2015 when a Saudi-led coalition launched a devastating air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi territorial gains.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis, including civilians, are believed to have been killed in the conflict, which has led to the world’s worst humanitarian crisis as millions remain at risk of starvation.

*Writing by Gozde Bayar