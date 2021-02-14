Saudi Arabia extends virus restrictions for 20 days

By Muhammad Yahya

ISTANBUL (AA) – Saudi Arabia on Sunday extended precautionary measures against the coronavirus pandemic for additional 20 days, in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.

The extension of the restrictions will be effective as of Sunday 10:00 pm (19:00 GMT), the Saudi Interior Ministry said in a statement cited by the official SPA news agency.

On Feb. 3, the kingdom ordered precautionary measures to stem the spread of the pandemic upon recommendations from health authorities.

Under the measures, social gatherings should not exceed 20 people and the suspension of all events and parties, including weddings, and corporate meetings among others.

The measures will also affect movie theaters, indoor entertainment centers, and indoor game venues in restaurants, shopping malls, gyms and sports centers, which will remain closed while restaurants and cafes will only be able to provide external orders.

The ministry indicated that the precautionary measures are subject to continuous evaluation by the relevant authorities.

The oil-rich Gulf kingdom has so far reported 372,410 virus cases, including 6,428 fatalities.

*Ibrahim Mukhtar in Ankara contributed to this report