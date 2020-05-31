Saudi Arabia, Morocco report coronavirus deaths, cases

ANKARA (AA) – Saudi Arabia confirmed 23 new deaths from the novel coronavirus Sunday while Morocco reported three more cases.

In a statement, the Saudi Health Ministry said 1,877 new cases were registered over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 85,261.

The kingdom's death toll now stands at 503 with 62,442 recoveries.

Meanwhile, the Moroccan Health Ministry said the country's confirmed cases rose to 7,783 after three new infections were recorded.

It said 11 patients have recovered from the disease, taking total recoveries to 5,412.

Morocco has so far confirmed 205 deaths from the virus.

Since first appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions.

The US, Brazil, Russia and several European countries are currently the hardest hit.

The pandemic has killed more than 371,000 people worldwide, with more than 6.1 million confirmed cases, while recoveries have surpassed 2.60 million, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University of the US.

*Bassel Ibrahim contributed to this report from Ankara