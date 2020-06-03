Saudi Arabia reports 30 new deaths from virus

RIYADH / DOHA / BEIRUT (AA) – Saudi Arabia on Wednesday registered 30 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, while Qatar has reported two fatalities.

The Saudi Health Ministry recorded 2,171 new cases, bringing the tally to 91,182. The death toll in the country rose to 579.

The ministry said that 2,369 patients have recovered, taking the total number to 68,159.

In Qatar, the Health Ministry said two new fatalities pushed the death toll to 45 in the country, while the total number of cases climbed to 62,160 after 1,901 fresh cases were confirmed.

A total of 37,542 people have recovered so far — including 1,506 recoveries registered over the last 24 hours.

In Lebanon, 14 new cases were recorded, bringing the total to 1,256 — including 27 deaths and 724 recoveries.

Since first appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions.

The pandemic has killed over 381,500 people worldwide, with more than 6.42 million confirmed cases, while recoveries have surpassed 2.76 million, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University of the US.

* Writing by Mahmoud Barakat