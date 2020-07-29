Saudi Arabia reports over 1,700 new COVID-19 cases

By Mohammed Yahya Ahmad Mohammed and Halime Afra Aksoy

ISTANBUL (AA) – More than 1,700 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia in the recent day, official data revealed on Wednesday.

According to the Health Ministry, 1,759 more infections were registered in the last 24 hours and the total number of cases rose to 272,590.

The death toll from coronavirus has reached 2,816, with 27 additional fatalities, while 228,569 patients have recovered so far.

COVID-19 has claimed over 661,300 lives in 188 countries and regions since it originated in China last December.

Some 16.78 million COVID-19 cases have been reported globally, with recoveries exceeding 9.79 million, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.

The US, Brazil, India, and Russia are currently the worst-hit countries.

*Writing by Zehra Nur Duz in Ankara

