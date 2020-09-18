Saudi Arabia reports over 500 new virus cases

By Yassine Aydi and Muhammed Semiz

ISTANBUL (AA) – Saudi Arabia on Friday reported more than 500 new coronavirus cases, according to the Health Ministry.

Some 576 people tested positive for the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the overall count to 328,720.

At least 31 more fatalities moved the death toll up to 4,430, while the number of recoveries stands at 308,352.

The pandemic has claimed at least 947,500 lives in 188 countries and regions since last December.

Over 30.25 million cases have been reported globally, with recoveries exceeding 20.57 million, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.

* Writing by Zehra Nur Duz