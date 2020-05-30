Schalke 04’ün yıldızı Weston McKennie, George Floyd’u unutmadı!

Almanya Bundesliga takımlarından Schalke 04’ün futbolcusu Weston McKennie, ABD ve tüm dünyayı ayağa kaldıran George Floyd’un ölümünü unutmadı.

Amerika’da nefes alamadığını söylemesine rağmen polisin sert müdahalesine maruz kalan ve hayatını kaybeden George Floyd dünyanın gündemine oturdu.

Schalke 04’ün Amerikalı orta saha oyuncusu McKennie, Werder Bremen ile oynadıkları maçta koluna taktığı siyah bandın üzerine “George için adalet” yazarak tepkisini dile getirdi.

ABD Milli Takımı’nın formasını 19 kez giyen McKennie’nin bu hareketi, sosyal medyada övgü topladı.

