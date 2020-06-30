Schalke goalie completes his move to Bayern Munich

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Bayern Munich have confirmed the signing of German goalkeeper Alexander Nubel from Schalke 04 on Tuesday.

The Bundesliga club said that Nubel inked a contract with Bayern Munich for the next five seasons.

''An agreement was reached for Alexander #Nübel to join #FCBayern earlier this year. The 23-year-old goalkeeper has now completed his medical and signed a five-year contract until 30th June 2025 with the record champions,'' Bayern Munich said on Twitter.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper started his senior club at Schalke 04 in 2016, conceding 69 goals in 46 Bundesliga matches.