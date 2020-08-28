Scotland: World's most expensive sheep sold for $490

By Karim El-Bar

LONDON (AA) – The world’s most expensive sheep was sold in Scotland for £367,500 ($490,625), PA Media reported Friday.

Double Diamond was sold Thursday at the Scottish National Texel sale in Lanark.

The pedigree Texel ram lamb was sold by Charlie Boden and his family, whose flock is in Stockport, Cheshire.

The initial opening bid was £10,500 ($14,018), but quickly increased. The buyers were a partnership of three farmers.

“He is the best lamb I have ever seen – so correct on his legs, bright, with a great top. He’s got it all,” said buyer Jeff Aiken.

PA Media reported it was allegedly the most expensive sheep sold in the world.

The previous record was set in 2009, when a Texel, Deveronvale Perfection, was sold for £231,000 ($308,382), according to the Texel Sheep Society.

Texel sheep are believed to have come from the island of Texel, one of the islands northwest off Holland. The breed now dominates the UK sheep industry.