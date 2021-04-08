Scottish football club announce social media boycott

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Scottish football side Rangers announced a seven-day boycott from all social media channels to fight against online abuse.

"The Rangers players and management will begin their boycott from today (8th April) at 7pm for one week," the club said in a statement.

"In particular, we are concerned with the daily racist abuse our players have to endure, and believe that although social media can be a very positive and healthy platform for communication, there is undoubted concern the levels of hate are now spiraling out of control," it added.

In addition, Former French football star Thierry Henry said in March he would quit social media for unsatisfactory measures against racism.