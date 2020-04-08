Scottish football clubs to vote fate of lower leagues

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – The Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) teams will determine the fate of three lower divisions that have been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic after the league recommended canceling the season Wednesday.

''SPFL clubs are to vote on a resolution recommending the termination of the 2019/20 season in the Ladbrokes Championship, Ladbrokes League 1 and Ladbrokes League 2, with final season placings determined by points per game in league matches played to date by each club,'' the league said.

The league recommends that top division, Ladbrokes Premiership, remain postponed.