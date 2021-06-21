Scottish midfielder Gilmour tests positive for coronavirus

By Selcuk Bugra Gokalp

ANKARA (AA) – Scottish midfielder Billy Gilmour has tested positive for the coronavirus, the country's football body confirmed on Monday.

“Having liaised with Public Health England since the positive test was recorded, Billy will now self-isolate for 10 days and therefore miss tomorrow’s Uefa Euro 2020 Group D match against Croatia at Hampden,” said a statement by the Scottish Football Association.

Gilmour was named the man of the match in a goalless draw against England on Friday. He played 76 minutes and had a 89% passing accuracy at Wembley Stadium, London.

Fourth-place Scotland drew with England to have one point in the Group D led by Czech Republic, who racked up four points after two matches. England also have four points in the group.

Scotland lost to Czech Republic 2-0 in their first game on June 14.