Second Canadian undergoes espionage trial in China

By Barry Ellsworth

TRENTON, Canada (AA) – The trial of a second Canadian charged by the Chinese government with espionage took place in secret, Monday, and Beijing said a verdict will be announced later.

Michael Kovrig, along with fellow Canadian Michael Spavor, has been imprisoned for more than two years. Both were arrested in December 2018, little more than a week after Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou was detained by the Canadian government Dec. 1 at Vancouver airport. She was arrested at the request of the American government, where she is wanted on charges of contravening U.S. sanctions on Iran. Meng is currently free on bail but under house arrest in Vancouver while her extradition hearing is ongoing.

Canadian Foreign Minister Marc Garneau decried the secrecy of Kovrig’s trial Monday, as he did with that of Spavor’s on Friday.

“We are deeply troubled by the total lack of transparency surrounding these hearings and we continue to work towards an immediate end to their arbitrary detention,” Garneau said in a statement to Anadolu Agency.

Again as with Spavor, a bevy of foreign representatives from various countries, including the U.S., UK and Germany, stood outside the courthouse to protest the secrecy of the trial and show of support for the release of Kovrig.

“The eyes of the world are on these cases and proceedings and I want to thank our international partners for their continued support and solidary,” Garneau said.

Beijing continues to deny that the arrests of the “two Michaels”, as they are referred to, is not linked to the detention of Meng.

But when Meng was detained, the Chinese government was incensed and demanded her immediate release. When she was not, Beijing enacted punitive measures against Canada over the ensuing months, including various bans on Canadian agricultural products like soybean and meat.

The Chinese said the trials of the two Canadians were closed because the charges involved national security secrets.

While frustrated by the proceedings, Garneau said the battle to gain access to the two Michaels will continue.

“Canadian officials are seeking continued consular access to Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor, in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations and the China-Canada Consular Agreement, and will continue to support these men and their families during this unacceptable ordeal,” he said.