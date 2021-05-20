Second imam murdered this month in eastern DR Congo

By Rodrigue Forku

By Rodrigue Forku

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AA) – An imam was assassinated earlier this week in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) where a military state of siege has been in effect to allow security forces to fight armed groups in the region.

Sheikh Djamali Moussa from the territory of Beni, North Kivu province was killed by an unidentified commando in Mavivi, 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) from Beni, local media reported.

Kataliko, a civil society leader in Beni told local the Actualite.cd website on Wednesday that the killing took place while the victim was returning home in the evening.

It was the second murder of an iman in less than one month in Beni after Sheikh Ali Amin, the top imam in Beni, was killed May 1 while leading prayers in the Mupanda mosque in the middle of the holy month of Ramadan.

Moussa was the representative of civil society in Mavivi. The imams were best known for their regular alerts on the movement of Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) fighters in the region.

The assassins have not yet been identified. The ADF group is, however, active in eastern DRC.

ADF rebels — originating in Uganda's northeast in the 1990s — have been attacking and killing civilians, as well as UN personnel in eastern DRC for years.

It often raids villages kill and kidnap civilians.

To contain the armed group, President Felix Tshisekedi declared a state of siege earlier this month in the provinces of North Kivu and Ituri, bordering Uganda.

The DRC has been plagued by violence for years as several rebel groups fight each other or against the country’s military and UN forces for territorial control.

According to the UN, exploitation of natural resources continues to be a root cause and driver of conflict, with most armed groups setting aside their political demands and have become involved in mineral trafficking.

Moussa was the representative of civil society in the locality of Mavivi. Both imams were best known for their regular alerts on the movement of Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) fighters in the region.

The assassins have not yet been identified. The Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) group, is, however, active in eastern DRC.

The ADF rebels — originating in Uganda's northeast in the 1990s — have been attacking and killing civilians, as well as UN personnel in eastern DRC for the past many years.

The ADF often raid villages kill and kidnap civilians.

To contain the armed group, President Félix Tshisekedi declared a state of siege on earlier this month in the provinces of North Kivu and Ituri, bordering Uganda.

The DRC has been plagued by violence for years as several rebel groups fight with each other or against the country’s military and UN forces for territorial control.

According to the UN, exploitation of natural resources continues to be a root cause and driver of conflict, with most armed groups having set aside their political demands and being involved in mineral trafficking.