Security forces in Syria seize 60 kg of explosives

By Muslum Etgu

SANLIURFA, Turkey (AA) – At least 60 kilograms (132 pounds) of explosives were seized in Syria’s Tal Abyad district, a governorate in southeastern Turkey said Wednesday.

The governorate in Sanliurfa province said the TNT was found by local security forces, who were provided consultation by Turkish police, in Tal Abyad as part of efforts to detect the activities of the YPG/PKK terror group in the region.

Some 80 push-button systems were also found during the operation, it added.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the European Union — has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is its Syrian offshoot.