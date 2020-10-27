Senate confirms Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court

By Michael Hernandez

WASHINGTON (AA) – The US Senate voted to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to America's top court Monday evening, cementing a solid 6-3 conservative Supreme Court majority.

The 52-48 vote saw just one Republican break ranks with the party, Susan Collins of Maine, joining with all Democrats and Independents in opposing the election-year nominee.

Barrett's confirmation marks US President Donald Trump's third successful top court pick during his first term in office, a fact facilitated by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's stonewalling of former President Barack Obama's pick in 2016.

Democrats staunchly opposed Barrett's nomination after McConnell that year refused to give District Court Judge Merrick Garland a hearing under the pretense that it would be improper to do so before Americans chose their next president. McConnell abandoned the rationale after late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died in September, less than two months before Election Day.

Barrett is expected to attend a formal swearing-in ceremony Monday evening at the White House.