Senate majority leader says Trump provoked Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AA) – US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell accused President Donald Trump on Tuesday of provoking rioters who stormed the Capitol building.

"The mob was fed lies. They were provoked by the president and other powerful people," McConnell said on the Senate floor. "And they tried to use fear and violence to stop a specific proceeding of the first branch of the federal government which they did not like."

Congress was counting Electoral College's votes for President-elect Joe Biden, who is set to be inaugurated Wednesday, when a group of Trump's supporters raided the legislative building Jan. 6, which includes House of Representatives and Senate offices, resulting in the deaths of at least five people.

Trump, who is accused of halting Congress' duty along with inciting Capitol violence, will face an impeachment trial in the Senate after he leaves office.

About 25,000 National Guard troops are expected in Washington for Biden's swearing-in and the Pentagon and the FBI are vetting all members from the National Guard who will be present in the nation's capital.

Separately, two Army National Guard members were removed from security detail to secure Biden’s presidential inauguration, according to media reports.