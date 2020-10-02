Senegalese football star Mane contracts coronavirus

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – The Liverpool football team announced late Friday that Sadio Mane was infected with the novel coronavirus.

"Sadio Mane has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently self-isolating according to the necessary guidelines," Liverpool said on Twitter, before adding he "has displayed minor symptoms of the virus but feels in good health overall"

The 28-year-old Senegalese forward scored three goals in four appearances during the 2020-21 season.

Mane helped Liverpool win the 2019 UEFA Champions League title and the 2020 Premier League.

Separately, he has been playing for the Senegalese national team since 2012.