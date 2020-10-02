Senegalese football star Mane contracts coronavirus

Yazan:
Alaturka Online
-

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – The Liverpool football team announced late Friday that Sadio Mane was infected with the novel coronavirus.

"Sadio Mane has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently self-isolating according to the necessary guidelines," Liverpool said on Twitter, before adding he "has displayed minor symptoms of the virus but feels in good health overall"

The 28-year-old Senegalese forward scored three goals in four appearances during the 2020-21 season.

Mane helped Liverpool win the 2019 UEFA Champions League title and the 2020 Premier League.

Separately, he has been playing for the Senegalese national team since 2012.

Advertisements

ALATURKA AİLESİ ÜYELERİ NE DİYOR?