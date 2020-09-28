Senegalese midfielder Ndiaye joins Fatih Karagumruk

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – English football club Stoke City confirmed Monday that Badou Ndiaye has joined Turkey's Fatih Karagumruk.

"Badou Ndiaye has today joined newly promoted Turkish top flight club Fatih Karagumruk on a season-long loan," Stoke City said in a statement.

The 29-year-old scored two goals and made one assist in 27 games for Stoke City.

He also played for Norway's FK Bodø/Glimt, and Turkish clubs Osmanlispor, Galatasaray, and Trabzonspor.

Ndiaye helped the Lions clinch two Turkish Super Lig titles, and a Turkish Cup.