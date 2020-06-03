Senior PKK terrorist surrenders to Turkish forces

By Muhammed Nuri Erdogan

ANKARA (AA) – A senior PKK terrorist surrendered to Turkish security forces in southeastern Turkey, the country's Interior Ministry announced on Wednesday.

In a statement, the ministry said Turkish security forces persuaded the terrorist, identified by the initials R.Y., to surrender in Hakkari province.

R.Y. was also in the orange category of Turkey's wanted list, with a bounty of up to 1 million Turkish liras (roughly $150,000), the statement added.

The wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange, and grey.

Since Jan. 1, the number of terrorists who surrendered to Turkish security forces rose to 82 with the latest addition.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.