Senior White House advisor tests positive for virus

By Servet Gunerigok

WASHINGTON (AA) – Senior White House Advisor Stephen Miller tested positive Tuesday for the novel coronavirus, adding to a growing list of high-ranking government officials who have contracted the disease.

"Over the last 5 days, I have been working remotely and self-isolating, testing negative every day through yesterday. Today, I tested positive for COVID-19 and am in quarantine," Miller said in a statement.

His wife, Katie Miller, who is Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary, tested positive for the virus in May.

The news came a day after President Donald Trump, who tested positive Thursday for COVID-19, returned to the White House after receiving treatment at Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

The virus has infected more than 7.4 million people in the US and killed over 210,000.