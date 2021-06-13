Serbia aims to end 2021 with best economic results in Europe: Premier

By Talha Ozturk

BELGRADE, Serbia (AA) – Serbia aims to end 2021 with the best economic results in Europe with economic growth of around 7%, the country’s prime minister said Sunday.

"Serbia has the biggest projects and one of the best results. We have at least four regional projects that should be realized by the end of the year or the beginning of next [year], and one of the most important is the Nis-Pristina-Tirana-Brac port highway," Ana Brnabic told TV Prva.

She added that Serbia had almost the best economic results in Europe in 2020 and almost the smallest drop in gross domestic product (GDP) of 0.9%, and an increase in net employment contributed to that.

"The average [monthly] salary in Serbia will be 900 euros ($1,089) by 2025, and the average pension will be between 430 and 440 euros ($520-$532). After that, we will overtake Bulgaria, which is a member of the EU," said Brnabic.

President Aleksandar Vucic has said that Serbia ranked first among 38 European economies in terms of year-on-year growth in GDP in the first quarter of 2020 and it has the highest average wages in the region, amounting to 511-512 euros ($618-$620).