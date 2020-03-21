Serbia bans playing, walking in parks due to COVID-19

By Talha Ozturk

BELGRADE, Serbia (AA) – Serbia banned playing and walking in the parks Saturday in efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

"There are no more parks, public areas for children, for anyone," said President Aleksandar Vucic in an address to the nation where he detailed the prohibition on staying in parks and public areas intended for recreation and sports.

Indoor gathering has been restricted no more than five people.

Vucic said the current curfew is now replaced by a new one from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. (1600 to 0400 GMT).

"Don't make me introduce curfew 24 hours a day. Look at Italy – 793 people died in one day. Do you people understand what's going on? I'm not saying this because of politics. Please don't leave the house. If people do not stay in homes, the curfew may be as early as 1 p.m. on Monday, and maybe 24 hours after that," said Vucic.

Vucic said it is difficult for everyone to make such decisions, but the discipline of citizens is at a high level.

As many as 318,000 people have entered Serbia since March 5 and some knew they were infected, Vucic said.

"Come for free treatment. We will cure you, but just keep in mind. If you sit in the house you cannot infect anyone, and no one can infect you," he said.

Serbia confirmed the first virus-related death Friday.

The number of cases in Serbia stands at 171 with 11 patients in critical condition.

The country declared a state of emergency Sunday, restricting movement for anyone older than 65 in urban areas and 70 in rural parts of the country.

A night curfew was also imposed Wednesday to curb the pandemic.

The virus emerged in Wuhan, China last December and has spread to at least 167 countries and territories. The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a pandemic.

The number of confirmed cases worldwide has surpassed 303,000 while the death toll nears 13,000 but more than 91,600,000 have recovered, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the U.S.

Despite the rising number of cases, most who become infected suffer mild symptoms and recover.