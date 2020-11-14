Serbia cheering for North Macedonia in EURO 2020: Vucic

By Talha Ozturk

BELGRADE, Serbia (AA) – Serbia’s president expressed support Friday for North Macedonia after it qualified for a major football tournament for the first time in their 27-year history.

"I congratulate all the citizens of North Macedonia on the historical success and placement of the football team at the European Championship. We, the citizens of Serbia, will be with you with all our hearts," Aleksandar Vucic said on social media.

North Macedonia beat Georgia 1-0 late Thursday to qualify for the EURO 2020.

Forward Goran Pandev, 37, scored on a counter-attack in minute 56 at Tbilisi's Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena.

The postponed 2020 European Football Championship — widely known as the UEFA Euro 2020 — is expected to be held in 12 countries from June 11 to July 11, 2021.