Serbia converts fair hall into makeshift hospital

By Talha Ozturk

BELGRADE, Serbia (AA) – Serbia on Tuesday transformed a fair hall into a makeshift hospital with 3,000 beds to provide for the reception and placement of persons with coronavirus symptoms.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic earlier announced that the Belgrade Fair in the capital, Spens Hall in the city of Novi Sad, and Cair Hall in Nis will be used to accommodate a large number of patients.

Members of the Defense Ministry and the Serbian Armed Forces are engaged today in unloading and setting up 3,000 beds.

"Today, we are in the hall of the Belgrade Fair where we have prepared about 3,000 beds for the ill, who would be treated right here in case coronavirus spreads," Defense Minister Alexander Vulin said in a written statement.

He added that doctors from China and other experts will visit the site to check whether something needs to be changed or more needs to be done.

"The Serbian Armed Forces will be ready to meet any need and provide whatever is necessary to treat people here. As well as working here, we are ready to do anything in any city in Serbia as needed," said Vulin.

The number of cases in Serbia stands at 303, with three deaths from the virus.

The country declared a state of emergency on Sunday, restricting movement for anyone older than 65 in urban areas and 70 in rural parts of the country.

A curfew from 5.00 p.m. to 5.00 a.m. was also imposed Wednesday to help curb the pandemic.