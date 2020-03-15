Serbia declares state of emergency due to coronovirus

By Talha Ozturk

BELGRADE, Serbia (AA) – Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Sunday declared a state of emergency in the country to curb the spread of coronavirus.

"Dear citizens, Serbia is at war today against an invisible and dangerous opponent, which our country must defeat. It is a fight for our parents, our elderly, but also the future of Serbia. Our parents have built everything we have in this country, they are under attack and we have to do everything to help them.

"We are now in a state of emergency," Vucic said, at a government session in the capital Belgrade.

He announced that education in schools and colleges will be suspended and sports halls and gyms closed.

"We are not likely to open schools until the end of year," said Vucic.

Serbia has confirmed 48 cases of coronavirus as of Sunday.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, the virus known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 141 countries and territories.

The global death toll from the virus has surpassed 5,700, with more than 152,000 cases confirmed worldwide, according to the World Health Organization.

However, a vast majority of those who become infected recover from the illness.