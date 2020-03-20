Serbia detains 160 for violating COVID-19 restrictions

By Talha Ozturk

BELGRADE, Serbia (AA) – Serbian police over the past two days have arrested some 160 people for violating isolation and curfew orders issued to stem the spread of the coronavirus, an official said on Friday.

Speaking to Radio Television of Serbia, police chief Nebojsa Stefanovic said six people were detained for not remaining in isolation, while 154 others for violating the curfew.

The country on Sunday declared a state of emergency, restricting movement for anyone over age 65 in urban areas and 70 in rural areas.

A night curfew was also imposed on Wednesday to curb the pandemic, which emerged in China last December and has since spread to 168 countries or territories, according to the World Health Organization.

Violation of curfew is treated as an act of failure to comply with health regulations.

Those who violate the order are fined 150,000 Serbian dinars (nearly $1,400), and if the act is repeated more than once the person could be imprisoned for up to three years.

With 15 new infections reported on Friday, the national tally has risen to 118, according to Serbia's Health Ministry.

The landlocked country has so far tested 545 people who showed virus symptoms such as fever, cough and breathing difficulties.