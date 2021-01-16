Serbia receives 1M doses of COVID-19 vaccine from China

By Talha Ozturk

BELGRADE, Serbia (AA) – Serbia on Saturday received 1 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine developed by China’s Sinopharm.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic together with Health Minister Zlatibor Loncar and Chinese Ambassador to Serbia Chen Bo received the shipment at the Nikola Tesla Airport on Saturday morning.

Vucic said another 19,500 doses of vaccine developed by Pfizer/BioNTech will arrive on Monday, while 250,000 more doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine will arrive on Tuesday.

"With these doses, we will vaccinate 500,000 people which is a big step forward," said Vucic, adding that he will receive the vaccine in the next seven or eight days.

He thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping and the Chinese ambassador over the arrival of the vaccine shipment.

So far, 20,500 people have been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus in Serbia.​​​​​​​