Serbia registers record high in daily COVID-19 cases

By Talha Ozturk

BELGRADE, Serbia (AA) – Serbia reported Sunday a record number of daily coronavirus cases with 467 new cases registered in the last 24 hours.

The country has confirmed 23,730 cases of infection since the beginning of the virus outbreak, Darija Kisic Tepavcevic, the deputy director of "Batut" Institute, told reporters.

Meanwhile, eight more people were officially confirmed to have died of coronavirus, raising the death toll to 534.

There are 169 patients on ventilator, according to the official.

A total of 4,568 patients have been hospitalized so far while the mortality rate is at 2.25%.

Serbia earlier took strict measures such as curfew in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus, however the country keeps its borders and social areas open since May.

The Serbian military on Monday set up an emergency field hospital with a 500-bed capacity in Belgrade, the capital, as the country struggles to keep the surge in coronavirus infections under control.