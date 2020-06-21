Serbia: Water polo head coach contracts coronavirus

By Talha Ozturk

BELGRADE, Serbia (AA) – The head coach of Serbia's water polo national team tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday.

"It's true, I'm currently undergoing other examinations. I have no comment," Dejan Savic told local media.

He is currently suffering from fever, while further tests will be conducted today and tomorrow.

Savic is the second member of the Serbian national team who tested positive for the virus.

Nemanja Vico was confirmed positive on Thursday, after which all activities were immediately stopped, and on Friday all players and team members were tested.

The national team has been training since the end of May, and the plan was to continue until July 25.

Serbia men's national water polo team is one of the most successful in the Balkan country, having won more titles than all other national teams combined.

In 2016 it became the first team to hold titles in all five existing major championships: European Championship, World Championship, World Cup, World League, and Olympic Games simultaneously.