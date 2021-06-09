Serbian ambassador visits Anadolu Agency headquarters

ANKARA (AA) – Serbia's ambassador to Turkey on Wednesday paid a visit to the headquarters of Anadolu Agency, Turkey's premier news source.

Zoran Markovic was welcomed at the headquarters in the capital Ankara by Serdar Karagoz, the agency's director general, and Yusuf Ozhan, the deputy director general and editor-in-chief.

In the meeting, Karagoz talked about Anadolu Agency's global news presence and journalistic work.

Mentioning the good ties between Turkey and Serbia, he said that Anadolu Agency would support dialogue between the two countries and make more Serbia coverage.

Karagoz also referred to the agency's goal to be one of the leading news agencies in the world.

Karagoz mentioned that since 2012, so far, 16 Serbian citizens have taken part in the media training programs of the Anadolu Agency.

Ambassador Markovic, for his part, highlighted the importance of improving relations between the two countries and the key role the media plays in this, especially the Anadolu Agency.

Touching on the relationship between the two countries, Markovic said that the ties are increasing, especially in the last ten years, thanked the presidents of Turkey and Serbia.

Any cooperation between Anadolu Agency and Tanjug, Serbian News Agency is welcome, he stated.

"We appreciate that you are very balanced in coverage of Balkan issues," Markovic mentioned, adding that Anadolu Agency is a "very reliable source."

Ozhan made a presentation on the mission, vision, and goals of the Anadolu Agency and also showed some headlines and photographs of the agency that were featured in international media outlets.

At the end of the meeting, Karagoz presented symbolic gifts to Markovic.

Founded in 1920, Anadolu Agency is a leading global news agency operating across the world. It serves subscribers in more than 100 countries, including in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Asia-Pacific.